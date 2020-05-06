Byline Bancorp Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

BY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE BY opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $418.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.53 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

