California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 29,683 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,423,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. California Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get California Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 6.00.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in California Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,258,000 after buying an additional 1,204,232 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 182,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.