Calix Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Calix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of CALX opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in Calix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,347,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 101,217 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 716,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Calix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Calix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

