Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for International Money Express’ FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $380.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of -0.14.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 65.17% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 401,900 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 332,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 6,165.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 73,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

