Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.