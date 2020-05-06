Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 2,934 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 524,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 116,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

