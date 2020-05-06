Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $44.85 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 58,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

