Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

