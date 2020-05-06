Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 40,309 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,309 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

