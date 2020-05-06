Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$0.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.94 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

