Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $147.31. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 805,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

