Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.76 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of TAST opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Harris bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.