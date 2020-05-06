Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 485,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 12,800.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.