Cascades (CAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

Shares of CAS opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.11. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$7.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total transaction of C$255,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at C$1,127,346. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$205,864.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$277,097.90. Insiders sold 165,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,057 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.30.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

