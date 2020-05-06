Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $90,750.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $487.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 365,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

