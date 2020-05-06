Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Catalent updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.79-1.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 242,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Catalent from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.