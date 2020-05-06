CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Down 3.3%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24, 191,486 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,708,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.63.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.64 million. Research analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,861 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

