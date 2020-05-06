Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,222 shares of company stock worth $17,398,396. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

FB traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,179,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,818,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.