Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 504,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,961,508. The firm has a market cap of $175.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

