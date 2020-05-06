CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Down 5%

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) shares fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.00, 41,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 990,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 574,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

