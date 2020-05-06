Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share by the integrated energy company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CNA stock traded down GBX 1.39 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 38.99 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,878,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.90. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.40 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). Analysts predict that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Centrica to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Centrica to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 57.70 ($0.76).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

