ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. ChannelAdvisor has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECOM stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

