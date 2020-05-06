Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Down 7.1%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.39, 79,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,669,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHAP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 198.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHAP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 260,938 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

