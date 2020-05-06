Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.45-7.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.45-7.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRL stock opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $179.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Cfra lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

