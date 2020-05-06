Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $604.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.91.

CHTR opened at $513.44 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $8,306,485. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

