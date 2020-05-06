Chiasma (CHMA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Chiasma to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Chiasma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chiasma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.