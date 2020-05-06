CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $32.64 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $286.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

