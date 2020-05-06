CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

