CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 834,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 313,405 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $44,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.