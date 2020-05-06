CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,058 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AT&T by 35.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 383,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

