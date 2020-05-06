Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $1,796,544.00 in Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,796,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $190.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average is $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Cigna by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cigna by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Barclays cut their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

