Citigroup Cuts Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target to GBX 160

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204.93 ($2.70).

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

LON RBS opened at GBX 112.75 ($1.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.35. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.79.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.