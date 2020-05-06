Coats Group (LON:COA) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Coats Group (LON:COA) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 69 ($0.91). HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Coats Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73.33 ($0.96).

COA opened at GBX 44.30 ($0.58) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $640.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71.

In other Coats Group news, insider David Gosnell purchased 173,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28). Also, insider Mike Clasper purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

