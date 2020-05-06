Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDXS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,528. The stock has a market cap of $695.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 16,702 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $234,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,702 shares of company stock worth $446,012. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

