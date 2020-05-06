Comparing Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) and Atossa Genetics (OTCMKTS:ATOS)

Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) and Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytocore and Atossa Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytocore $6.81 million 0.34 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A

Cytocore has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Genetics.

Profitability

This table compares Cytocore and Atossa Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytocore N/A N/A N/A Atossa Genetics N/A -110.33% -97.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Cytocore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cytocore and Atossa Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytocore 0 0 0 0 N/A Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atossa Genetics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Cytocore.

Risk & Volatility

Cytocore has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Genetics has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cytocore beats Atossa Genetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytocore Company Profile

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning. It also provides M630, a freezing microtome; TST44, a robotic multi-staining system; COT 20, a linear staining system; and RCM 9000, ACS 720, and TWISTER robotic coverslippers. In addition, the company develops SoftKit device for the self-collection of a sample that can be evaluated to provide an assessment of the health of the entire female genital tract. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors in the United States, China, Europe, and North Africa. The company serves histology and cytology laboratories associated with hospitals or research institutions, and independent laboratories. MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

