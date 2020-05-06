Comparing HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and CBRE Group (OTCMKTS:CBRE)

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

CBRE Group has a consensus target price of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 50.04%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and CBRE Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.67 billion 3.63 $2.46 billion N/A N/A CBRE Group $23.89 billion 0.56 $1.28 billion $3.71 10.67

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBRE Group.

Profitability

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 5.37% 22.53% 8.33%

Summary

CBRE Group beats HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

