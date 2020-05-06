Comparing Maverix Metals (MMX) & Its Rivals

Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) is one of 43 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Maverix Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maverix Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maverix Metals Competitors 700 2627 2354 89 2.32

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 54.79%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential downside of 2.48%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Maverix Metals lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million -$7.67 million 77.17 Maverix Metals Competitors $1.81 billion $152.63 million 39.19

Maverix Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Maverix Metals Competitors -7.88% 1.89% 1.22%

Summary

Maverix Metals rivals beat Maverix Metals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

