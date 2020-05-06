Comparing Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) & Merck & Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:MRK)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 3 13 0 2.81

Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 57.93%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $93.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.98%. Given Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mirum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Merck & Co., Inc. 21.10% 52.18% 16.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.55 million ($4.58) -3.71 Merck & Co., Inc. $46.84 billion 4.22 $9.84 billion $5.19 15.03

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). It is also developing Volixibat, an investigational oral inhibitor of ASBT, a protein that is primarily responsible for recycling bile acids from the intestine to the liver. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Foster City, California.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases. It also provides neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products. In addition, the company offers products to prevent chemotherapy-induced and post-operative nausea and vomiting; treat non-small-cell lung, ovarian and breast, thyroid, and cervical cancer, as well as brain tumors; and prevent diseases caused by human papillomavirus, as well as offers vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, shingles, rotavirus gastroenteritis, and pneumococcal diseases. Further, it provides antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat infectious and respiratory diseases, fertility disorders, and pneumonia in cattle, bovine, and swine; vaccines for poultry; parasiticide for sea lice in salmon; and antibiotics and vaccines for fishes. Additionally, the company offers companion animal products, such as ointments; diabetes mellitus treatment and anthelmintic products; products to treat fleas and ticks in dogs and cats; fertility management products for horses; vaccines for dogs, cats, and horses; and products for protection against bites from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and sandflies. It has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; and Eisai Co., Ltd. The company serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and entities, physicians, distributors, veterinarians, animal producers, and managed health care providers. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.