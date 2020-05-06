Comparing Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Replimune Group and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Replimune Group currently has a consensus target price of $23.58, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.15%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -29.68% -24.86% Titan Pharmaceuticals -455.77% -5,237.23% -199.33%

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Replimune Group and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -13.39 Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 7.99 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -0.43

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

