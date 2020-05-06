Conifer (CNFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Conifer to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR remained flat at $$3.32 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

