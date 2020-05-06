Contango Oil & Gas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,213 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,491% compared to the average daily volume of 124 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of MCF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

