Contrasting 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and FERROVIAL S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 0.91% 2.43% 1.21% FERROVIAL S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FERROVIAL S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

5N Plus has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 5N Plus and FERROVIAL S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A FERROVIAL S A/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 5N Plus and FERROVIAL S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $195.97 million 0.46 $1.78 million N/A N/A FERROVIAL S A/ADR $6.78 billion 2.61 -$529.09 million N/A N/A

5N Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FERROVIAL S A/ADR.

Summary

5N Plus beats FERROVIAL S A/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services. Its products are associated with various metals, including cadmium, gallium, germanium, indium, and tellurium. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment principally manufactures and sells refined bismuth and bismuth chemicals, low melting-point and optical alloys, and refined selenium and selenium chemicals. Its products are used in the pharmaceutical, animal health, electronics, and industrial applications, as well as in the animal-feed industry. The company also offers semiconductor compounds and wafers; and fine metallic powders. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About FERROVIAL S A/ADR

Ferrovial, S.A. operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services. It also engages in the promotion, investment, and operation of toll roads and other infrastructures. In addition, the company designs and constructs infrastructures in the areas of civil engineering work, building, and industrial construction. Its construction activities also cover tunnels, roads, and railways, as well as the repair and maintenance roads; industrial, residential, and non-residential buildings; and dams, gas and oil pipelines, water treatment plants, canals, docks and port infrastructures, and hydroelectric plants. Further, the company engages in the investment and operation of airports. Ferrovial, S.A. was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

