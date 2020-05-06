Contrasting Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.1%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0.08% 0.10% 0.02% City Office REIT 1.15% 0.54% 0.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and City Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.18 $370,000.00 $1.41 1.89 City Office REIT $156.30 million 3.29 $1.80 million $1.17 8.04

City Office REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.13%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats City Office REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

