Contrasting Instructure (NYSE:INST) & Information Analysis (NYSE:IAIC)

Instructure (NYSE:INST) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Instructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Instructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Information Analysis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Instructure has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Instructure and Information Analysis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure 0 8 2 0 2.20 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Instructure presently has a consensus price target of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Instructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Instructure is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Profitability

This table compares Instructure and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure -31.27% -51.87% -21.32% Information Analysis -7.05% -50.96% -24.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Instructure and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure $258.47 million 0.00 -$80.82 million ($2.10) N/A Information Analysis $10.16 million 0.15 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Instructure.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Instructure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc. provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and goal setting; and enhance the efficacy of the learning, assessment, and performance management processes. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization. It also sells third-party software products, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

