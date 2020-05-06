Contrasting Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) & 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A 21Vianet Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

21Vianet Group has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.11%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Volatility & Risk

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lianluo Smart and 21Vianet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 33.10 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A 21Vianet Group $544.25 million 3.14 -$26.18 million ($0.24) -63.33

Lianluo Smart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A -12.02% 48.48% 21Vianet Group -4.77% -3.41% -1.37%

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 30,654 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

