Contrasting Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and Heico (NYSE:HEI)

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and Heico (NYSE:HEI) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Raytheon Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Raytheon Technologies pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heico pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heico has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Raytheon Technologies and Heico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raytheon Technologies 7.19% 16.60% 5.14% Heico 17.68% 21.76% 12.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Raytheon Technologies and Heico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raytheon Technologies $77.05 billion 0.66 $5.54 billion $8.26 7.14 Heico $2.06 billion 5.40 $327.90 million $2.30 35.82

Raytheon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Heico. Raytheon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Raytheon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Heico shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Raytheon Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Heico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Raytheon Technologies and Heico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raytheon Technologies 0 7 9 0 2.56 Heico 1 4 5 0 2.40

Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $139.69, indicating a potential upside of 136.76%. Heico has a consensus price target of $107.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.86%. Given Raytheon Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Raytheon Technologies is more favorable than Heico.

Summary

Raytheon Technologies beats Heico on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerostructures, avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, mission systems, and power controls that serve customers in the commercial, regional, business aviation, and military sectors. The Pratt & Whitney segment designs, manufactures, and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for commercial, military, and business aircraft. The Raytheon Intelligence & Space segment engages in developing various sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions. The Raytheon Missiles & Defense segment provides various advanced end-to-end solutions to detect, track, and engage threats. The company was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.