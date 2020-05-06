Contrasting RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & iCAD (OTCMKTS:ICAD)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

iCAD has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -19.05% -18.52% iCAD -43.24% -92.89% -16.98%

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A iCAD $31.34 million 8.36 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -33.46

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iCAD beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

