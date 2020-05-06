Contrasting Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bancorp 12.27% 12.98% 1.61% Unity Bancorp 26.82% 15.02% 1.39%

Dividends

Northeast Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northeast Bancorp pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Bancorp has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Bancorp and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.09%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bancorp and Unity Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bancorp $87.95 million 1.62 $13.88 million $2.20 7.16 Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 1.86 $23.65 million $2.14 6.79

Unity Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northeast Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Northeast Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. As of July 30, 2018, it provided personal and business banking services through 10 branches in south-central and western Maine. The company was formerly known as Bethel Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Northeast Bancorp in 1996. Northeast Bancorp was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Lewiston, Maine.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

