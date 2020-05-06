ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.62, approximately 3,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 730,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

