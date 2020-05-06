Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Yangarra Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on YGR. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

TSE:YGR opened at C$0.47 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.30 million.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,710,264 shares in the company, valued at C$1,558,310.88. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 233,500 shares of company stock worth $82,069.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.